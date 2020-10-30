madridActualizado:
La Federación Plataforma Trans ha denunciado que un gimnasio de la localidad madrileña de Alcorcón se negó a inscribir a una transexual como mujer en la ficha del centro, unos hechos que además ocurrieron "en presencia de otros usuarios" del centro, "viéndose vulnerado también su derecho a la intimidad".
Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado día 13, cuando Anna Elisa, una mujer transexual, se dirigió al centro deportivo de Alcorcón para realizar una evaluación inicial por parte de una entrenadora personal del gimnasio, donde se había matriculado, explica la Plataforma Trans en un comunicado.
"La entrenadora, ante la insistencia de Anna Elisa para ser inscrita como mujer, llegó a preguntarle si tenía operaciones realizadas", asegura la Plataforma
En dicha entrevista, la trabajadora del gimnasio se negó a inscribir a Anna Elisa como mujer en la ficha, alegando que su cuerpo era de hombre y que "por mucho que se hormonara dicha condición no cambiaba", a pesar de que en el DNI de la usuaria figura el sexo de mujer.
La Plataforma dice que la entrenadora, ante la insistencia de Anna Elisa para ser inscrita como mujer, llegó a preguntarle "si tenía operaciones realizadas", todo ello en presencia de otros usuarios del gimnasio, lo cual produjo "un fuerte estado de ansiedad" a la mujer, que "tuvo que abandonar el centro".
La afectada ha interpuesto sendas denuncias ante consumo y ante la Comunidad de Madrid, en las que solicita la aplicación de la Ley 2/2016 de 29 de marzo, de Identidad y Expresión de Género e Igualdad Social y no Discriminación de la Comunidad de Madrid.
