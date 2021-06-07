Estás leyendo: Concentración a favor del indulto de Juana Rivas

EN DIRECTO Concentración a favor del indulto de Juana Rivas

Manifestación delante del Ministerio de Justicia para pedir la medida de gracia

Juana Rivas a su salida de la última vista por la custodia de sus hijos en los juzgados de Cagliari (Italia) | EFE/ Archivo
Juana Rivas, a su salida de una vista por la custodia de sus hijos en los juzgados de Cagliari (Italia) | EFE/ Archivo.

MADRID

Actualizado:

Sigue en directo la concentración frente al Ministerio de Justicia para pedir el indulto de Juana Rivas. Además, también se están produciendo concentraciones en diferentes puntos de España para mostrar apoyo a Rivas.

