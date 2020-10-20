Estás leyendo: El Gobierno analizará con Madrid y otras comunidades autónomas la aplicación del toque de queda

La Comunidad de Madrid anunció este martes que estudian pedir al Gobierno central que decrete el toque de queda.

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ofrece una rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros Extraordinario celebrado, este viernes. /EFE
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha confirmado que el toque de queda es una posibilidad que puede aplicarse en los próximos días en nuestro país: "El toque de queda ya se está utilizando en países europeos con incidencias similares. Requiere del estado de alarma. Lo vamos a analizar con Madrid y otras comunidades que están planteando escenarios similares", ha explicado en rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros celebrado este martes.

El ministro también ha confirmado que este jueves se reunirá el Consejo Interterritorial de Salud para acordar nuevas medidas ante la expansión del virus. Las comunidades autónomas y el ministerio llevan un tiempo trabajando en un plan con indicadores y medidas comunes y diferentes niveles de alerta para las ciudades de todo el país. "El Gobierno de España no quiere sustituir a ninguna administración, quiere coordinarlas", ha subrayado. 

Illa ha insistido en que vienen semanas "muy duras": "La segunda ola no es una amenaza, es una realidad. Tanto en nuestro país como en toda Europa". Para frenar al virus ha recordado también que, más allá de las limitaciones legales, hay dos claves: reducir la movilidad y reducir los contactos sociales.

El toque de queda se ha convertido en el tema del día cuando el consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, anunció esta mañana que estudian pedir al Gobierno que lo decrete en toda la región. A lo largo de la mañana, varios alcaldes y responsables autonómicos se han posicionado a favor del toque de queda.

