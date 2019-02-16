La Asociación Animalista Libera y la Fundación Franz Weber han propuesto este sábado el establecimiento de un impuesto especial a la caza "para contrarrestar su terrible impacto sobre el medio natural y sobre los animales".
Tal como han señalado ambas asociaciones en un comunicado, cada año se vierten sobre los montes gallegos "cientos de miles de perdigones de plomo", un metal "altamente tóxico" que, según los animalistas, "contamina acuíferos, pastos y a los propios animales".
"Este metal pesado es nocivo para las personas que consumen carne de caza, tal y como señaló de manera reciente la Agencia Europea de Sustancias y Mezclas Químicas", ha apuntado Libera.
Con respecto a la munición de plomo, "tan solo está prohibido su uso en humedales" por lo que el resto de espacios "están a merced de los escopeteros", por lo que los amantes de los animales han propuesto un pago anual de 100 euros por cazador y 2.000 euros por coto de caza "con los que obtener fondos para combatir este problema".
Así, según cálculos de los animalistas, se podrían recaudar cuatro millones de euros "solo con la tasa individual" que servirían también para impulsar "políticas preventivas contra el abandono animal y su comercio irregular".
