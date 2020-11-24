Estás leyendo: Netflix empezará a facturar en España a partir de 2021

Público
Público

Impuestos Netflix empezará a facturar en España a partir de 2021

La empresa de entretenimiento ya ha comenzado a hacer el cambio de modelo de distribución con el objetivo de pagar a la entidad española los ingresos que se generen con las suscripciones. 

Las pantallas de un ordenador y un teléfono móvil muestran el logotipo de Netflix.
Las pantallas de un ordenador y un teléfono móvil muestran el logotipo de Netflix. Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

madrid

público

A partir del 1 de enero de 2021 Netflix reconocerá los ingresos que genere en España en el país, explica la portavoz de la compañía a CincoDías. Con este cambio en su modelo de distribución los clientes de España dejarán de pagar su suscripción mensual a la matriz europea de la compañía, con sede en Holanda. 

Con grandes producciones españolas como La Casa de Papel, Élite o Las Chicas del Cable, la empresa no ha revelado el total de suscriptores que tiene en España, pero según un informe de Digital TV calcula que podría contar con 4,1 millones de abonados a finales de 2020.

Durante el 2019 esta sociedad obtuvo en España unos ingresos de 18,8 millones de euros y pagó 294.441 en impuestos.

Netflix ya ha comenzado a hacer el cambio de modelo de distribución, cambiando el nombre de la sociedad por el de Netflix Servicios de Transmisión España, S.L.U., una entidad que contabilizará las suscripciones de España.

"Lo único que podemos asegurar es que en el futuro la suscripción a Netflix se pagará a la entidad española y, por tanto, reconoceremos los ingresos que generamos en España en el país", insisten desde la empresa de entretenimiento.

La compañía empezó a operar en España en 2015 y siempre ha facturado a sus clientes desde Holanda, a pesar de que creó dos sociedades en España en agosto de 2018: Los Gatos Servicios de Transmisión España S.L y Los Gatos Entretenimiento España S.L.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público