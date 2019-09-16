Público
Imputado un profesor de la Universidad de Barcelona por decir que en las cárceles catalanas "hay torturas"

El juez ha admitido la querella que presentó el personal penitenciario CCOO. Iñaki Rivera ha sido acusado de un presunto delito de calumnias. 

Iñaki Rivera, profesor de derecho penal y director del Observatorio del Sistema Penal y los Derechos Humanos de la Universidad de Barcelona. / UNIVERSIDAD DE BARCELONA

Iñaki Rivera, profesor de derecho penal y director del Observatorio del Sistema Penal y los Derechos Humanos de la Universidad de Barcelona, ha sido imputado por un presunto delito de calumnias por decir que en las cárceles catalanas "hay torturas".

El juez admite así la querella que presentó el personal penitenciario de CCOO por un presunto delito de calumnias, según adelanta eldiario.es. Las declaraciones de Rivera se emitieron en un programa de TV3, en donde el profesor de la Universidad de Barcelona señalaba a los funcionarios de las cárceles catalanas por que "hay torturas, hay maltratos y hay vejaciones".

Por su parte, el Observatorio y el Sistema de Registro y Comunicación para la Protección de la Violencia Institucional de la unviersidad (SIRECOVI) establecen a través de un comunicado que esta querella "constituye un ataque injustificable al derecho a la libertad de expresión".

