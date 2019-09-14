Público
Incendio 1.500 hectáreas afectadas por un incendio en Paterna (Huelva)

El fuego se declaró en torno a las 14:25 horas del pasado jueves en el paraje El Chorrito y han llegado a participar en su extinción hasta 25 medios aéreos y más de 200 efectivos.

El incendio forestal declarado este jueves en el paraje El Chorrito de Paterna del Campo (Huelva) está fuera de la capacidad de extinción debido a la velocidad y la dirección del viento, sobre todo en la cabeza del fuego, que avanza a tres kilómetros por hora. EFE/ David Arjona

Un dispositivo formado por 32 bomberos forestales, tres agentes de medio ambiente y cuatro autobombas se ha incorporado este sábado a las labores de extinción del incendio forestal que afecta desde el pasado jueves a un paraje de la localidad onubense de Paterna, que tiene un perímetro de 1.500 hectáreas afectadas.

Según ha informado el Plan Infoca, durante toda la noche han trabajando en el paraje El Chorrito un dispositivo de 70 efectivos, apoyados por maquinaria terrestre, para conseguir dar por controlado un incendio estabilizado desde las 13:00 horas de ayer.

Durante la noche ha sido efectivo el trabajo de las autobombas –vehículo de extinción de 3.500 litros de capacidad– y una nodriza –de 11.000 litros–, y esta mañana ha sido retirada la Unidad Móvil de Meteorología y Transmisiones (UMMT) que trabajaba en la zona.

El fuego se declaró en torno a las 14:25 horas del pasado jueves en el paraje El Chorrito y han llegado a participar en su extinción hasta 25 medios aéreos y más de 200 efectivos.

La velocidad y la dirección del viento que se ha registra en la zona han dificultado las labores de extinción desde el inicio, aunque desde Infoca confían en que la meteorología ayude a darlo por controlado en las próximas horas.

