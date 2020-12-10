Estás leyendo: Supervivientes del incendio de Badalona se manifiestan por una "vida digna"

Incendio en Badalona Supervivientes del incendio de Badalona se manifiestan por una "vida digna"

Los concentrados han reclamado el acceso a los derechos básicos, como los suministros de luz o agua y han reivindicado que no se les criminalice. 

Varias decenas de personas, entre ellas algunos de los supervivientes del incendio de la nave incendiada en Badalona, se han manifestado este jueves por el centro de la ciudad para exigir una "vida digna".
Madrid

EFE

Convocados por diversas plataformas sociales como TopManta, SindicatoManteroBcn y TrasLaManta, los afectados se han congregado a partir de las 17 horas en la plaza de la Vila, sede del Ayuntamiento, donde han seguido un minuto de silencio por las víctimas.

Los manifestantes han marchado desde el cruce de las calles Tortosa y Guifré, donde se encuentra la nave siniestrada, hasta el centro de Badalona y de allí han recorrido algunas calles con pancartas en las que se podían leer mensajes como "Vida digna. Vivienda. Salud. Trabajo", "Inmigración no es delito" o "Black lives matter" (Las vidas negras importan).

Al grito de "Justicia y Dignidad", los concentrados han reclamado el acceso a los derechos básicos, como los suministros de luz o agua, han denunciado la dificultad de lograr una "vida digna" por la falta de documentos y han reclamado que no se los criminalice.

La marcha ha contado además con el apoyo de más de una decena de entidades sociales y formaciones políticas como la CUP, La Forja, el Sindicato de Inquilinos de Badalona, Stop Maremortum, FAMPAS Badalona o Sant Roc Som Badalona, entre otros

