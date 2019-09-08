Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Incendio Desalojadas 60 personas por un incendio forestal en Sevilla que sigue activo

Durante toda la noche han continuado los trabajos de extinción para atacar el fuego que permanece activo aunque su evolución es favorable, según ha informado el servicio de coordinación de emergencias 112 Andalucía.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de la llamas producidas por el incendio forestal que afecta al paraje de la localidad sevillana de El Ronquillo. (DAVID ARJONA | EFE)

Imagen de la llamas producidas por el incendio forestal que afecta al paraje de la localidad sevillana de El Ronquillo. (DAVID ARJONA | EFE)

Unas sesenta personas han sido desalojadas de la urbanización Los Lagos del Serrano de El Ronquillo (Sevilla), a causa del incendio forestal que desde el sábado por la tarde tiene lugar en la localidad sevillana. Unas cuarenta personas de las sesenta que fueron evacuadas han pasado la noche en el polideportivo municipal habilitado por el consistorio, mientras los medios aéreos han vuelto esta mañana para intentar controlar las llamas.

Durante toda la noche han continuado los trabajos de extinción para atacar el fuego que permanece activo aunque su evolución es favorable, según ha informado el servicio de coordinación de emergencias 112 Andalucía.

De madrugada se ha trabajado con máquinas y por tierra para la consolidación de la perimetración de los dos sectores, norte y sur.

Con las primeras luces de este domingo se han incorporado tres medios aéreos que han realizado un vuelo de reconocimiento para ver la situación y, a partir de ahí, trabajar sobre los puntos calientes. También se ha empleado un dron para el reconocimiento del incendio.

Según informa el servicio Emergencias 112 Andalucía, el Ayuntamiento del El Ronquillo ha habilitado el polideportivo municipal para albergar a las personas que lo necesiten. Unas cuarenta personas han pasado la noche allí.

Por otra parte, algunos vecinos de la zona han decidido abandonar sus viviendas de forma voluntaria en prevención.

En estos momentos, permanece activo el nivel 1 del Plan de Emergencias por Incendios Forestales en su fase provincial declarado por la Delegación del Gobierno andaluz en Sevilla.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad