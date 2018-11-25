Público
Incendio en EEUU Controlado por completo el incendio de California que se ha cobrado 85 vidas

Los bomberos tienen la situación bajo control en "el 100%" de las cerca de 62.000 hectáreas que continúan en llamas en el norte del estado.

Imágenes de la devastación que ha dejado el fuego en Magalia, California./ EFE

El incendio más mortífero de la historia del estado de California, que se ha cobrado la vida de al menos 85 personas y ha arrasado decenas de miles de viviendas, se encuentra totalmente bajo control, informaron este domingo las autoridades.

De acuerdo con el Departamento Forestal y de Protección contra Incendios de California (Calfire), en estos momentos los bomberos tienen la situación bajo control en "el 100 %" de las cerca de 62.000 hectáreas que continúan en llamas en el norte del estado.

Esta noticia coincide con el descubrimiento de otros dos cadáveres, lo que eleva a 85 el número de víctimas mortales a causa de las llamas, mientras que otras 249 personas continúan desaparecidas.

Los cuerpos fueron hallados cerca de Paradise y Magalia, respectivamente, dos localidades situadas a las afueras del bosque nacional de Plumas, a unos 160 kilómetros al norte de la ciudad de Sacramento.

El bautizado como "Camp Fire" ha arrasado casi por completo la localidad de Paradise, de 26.000 habitantes y unos 280 kilómetros al noreste del área de la bahía de San Francisco.

El incendio, que comenzó el 8 de noviembre, ha destruido unas 14.000 viviendas, más de 500 negocios y otros 4.250 edificios.

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, que visitó la zona quemada la semana pasada, urgió el martes al Congreso a tomar medidas que "mejoren la gestión forestal y ayuden a prevenir incendios", lo que, según el mandatario, "pondría fin a la constante devastación que ocurre en California".

