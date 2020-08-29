Estás leyendo: La violencia y el descontrol del fuego en Huelva lleva a movilizar más medios aéreos

Según ha informado el Infoca, para sofocar el incendio de Almonaster la Real se han incorporado un anfibio del Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y un helicóptero de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME).

Un incendio en un paraje de Almonaster la Real /A.PEREZ / EP
El incendio de Almonaster la Real /A.PEREZ / EP

huelva

Actualizado:

efe

La situación de avance de las llamas y el fuerte viento en el incendio forestal de Almonaster la Real (Huelva) ha obligado a incorporar más medios aéreos, con lo que la cifra de 26 ha aumentado a 28 pasadas las 14:30 horas.

Según ha informado el Infoca, se han incorporado un anfibio del Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y un helicóptero de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME), que ya trabajan en coordinación con el resto de medios desplegados.

Entre ellos están ocho helicópteros de transporte y extinción y cinco aviones de carga en tierra.

El Plan INFOCA ha desplegado el puesto de mando en las instalaciones de la empresa Matsa, y movilizado a más de 140 efectivos por tierra entre 12 grupos de bomberos forestales, una decena de técnicos de operaciones y extinción, seis agentes de Medio Ambiente, personal de logística y encargados, la dirección del Centro Operativo Provincial o técnicos del Gabinete de comunicación INFOCA.

Además, el Grupo Regional de Mando del SEIF de Sevilla, una Unidad Móvil de Meteorología y Transmisiones (UMMT), la Unidad Médica para Incendios Forestales (UMIF) de Huelva, siete autobombas junto con ocho equipos de maquinaria pesada y una Unidad Móvil de Análisis y Planificación (UMAP) del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico (MITECO).

Entre los medios movilizados se encuentran personal técnico del servicio 112 en Huelva, el Grupo de Emergencias de Andalucía (GREA), Guardia Civil, Unidad del Cuerpo Nacional Adscrita a la Junta de Andalucía, Bomberos de la Diputación, Policía Local y servicios municipales.

El servicio Emergencias 112 Andalucía ha atendido desde el inicio del fuego más de 300 avisos por una columna de humo de grandes dimensiones, visible en municipios tanto de Huelva como Sevilla.

