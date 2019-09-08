Público
Un incendio forestal quema 10 hectáreas del Serrat d'Escobedo (Lleida), de difícil acceso

Hasta el lugar se han desplazado 23 dotaciones terrestres y 11 medios aéreos, que también se están encargando del transporte del personal.

Imagen aérea del incendio de Serrat d'Escobedo (Lleida). /BOMBERS DE LA GENERALITAT

Un incendio forestal en el Serrat d'Escobero, entre los municipios de Esterri y la Guingueta d'Àneu (Lleida), ha quemado este domingo alrededor de 10 hectáreas, han informado los Agents Rurals en un tuit.

En un tuit, los Bombers de la Generalitat han explicado que el incendio afecta a la parte de arriba de la sierra, una zona de difícil acceso para camiones. Hasta el lugar se han desplazado 23 dotaciones terrestres y 11 medios aéreos, que también se están encargando del transporte del personal.

