Un incendio forestal quema 10 hectáreas del Serrat d'Escobedo (Lleida), de difícil acceso

Un incendio forestal en el Serrat d'Escobero, entre los municipios de Esterri y la Guingueta d'Àneu (Lleida), ha quemado este domingo alrededor de 10 hectáreas, han informado los Agents Rurals en un tuit.
En un tuit, los Bombers de la Generalitat han explicado que el incendio afecta a la parte de arriba de la sierra, una zona de difícil acceso para camiones. Hasta el lugar se han desplazado 23 dotaciones terrestres y 11 medios aéreos, que también se están encargando del transporte del personal.
Més imatges aèries, de les 15.30h, de l'incendi forestal entre la Guingueta i Esterri d'Àneu.— Bombers (@bomberscat) September 8, 2019
Continuem amb un dispositiu de 13 #maer i 24 dotacions terrestres #bomberscat. pic.twitter.com/o7FQRmm6NL
