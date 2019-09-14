La Consellería de Medio Rural ha activado la situación 2 como medida preventiva ante la proximidad a viviendas de un incendio forestal declarado la tarde de este jueves en Portugal y que afecta a A Gudiña, parroquia de Barxa (Ourense), donde ha ardido una superficie estimada de 350 hectáreas.
El incendio, que se originó en Portugal y entró en Galicia sobre las 19.07 horas de este viernes, permanece activo y su avance ha obligado a solicitar la colaboración de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME).
Además, como medida preventiva, la Xunta ha declarado la situación 2 ante la proximidad de las llamas al núcleo de O Seixo. Las primeras estimaciones apuntan a que el incendio activo ha afectado a una superficie estimada de 350 hectáreas, según han informado a Europa Press desde la Consellería.
En las labores de control y extinción han colaborado un técnico, cinco agentes, 13 brigadas, ocho lanchas, dos peldaños, así como cuatro helicópteros y dos aviones, que se han retirado con la llegada de la noche.
