Incendio en Galicia Un incendio activo afecta a 350 hectáreas en A Gudiña (Ourense) y obliga a activar la situación 2 por proximidad a casas

Las primeras estimaciones apuntan a que el incendio activo ha afectado a una superficie estimada de 350 hectáreas, según han informado a Europa Press desde la Consellería.

Un incendio del pasado verano en la parroquia de Chandebrito (Galicia). / EFE

La Consellería de Medio Rural ha activado la situación 2 como medida preventiva ante la proximidad a viviendas de un incendio forestal declarado la tarde de este jueves en Portugal y que afecta a A Gudiña, parroquia de Barxa (Ourense), donde ha ardido una superficie estimada de 350 hectáreas.

El incendio, que se originó en Portugal y entró en Galicia sobre las 19.07 horas de este viernes, permanece activo y su avance ha obligado a solicitar la colaboración de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME).

Además, como medida preventiva, la Xunta ha declarado la situación 2 ante la proximidad de las llamas al núcleo de O Seixo. Las primeras estimaciones apuntan a que el incendio activo ha afectado a una superficie estimada de 350 hectáreas, según han informado a Europa Press desde la Consellería.

En las labores de control y extinción han colaborado un técnico, cinco agentes, 13 brigadas, ocho lanchas, dos peldaños, así como cuatro helicópteros y dos aviones, que se han retirado con la llegada de la noche.

