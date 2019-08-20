El gran incendio forestal de Gran Canaria, iniciado el sábado 17 de agosto en Valleseco, sigue sin control, avanzando hacia el sur, ampliándose el perímetro afectado de los 60 kilómetros a los aproximadamente 65 kilómetros a últimas horas del día, así como incrementándose también las hectáreas quemadas hasta las 10.000, lo que implica 4.000 más que al inicio de este lunes.
Así lo ha manifestado el presidente del Gobierno de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres, en la rueda de prensa dada en la noche de este lunes para analizar la evolución del gran incendio forestal, en la que ha estado acompañado por el ministro de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación en funciones, Luis Planas.
Torres ha matizado que de las 10.000 hectáreas quemadas, unas 2.000 se encuentran en el Parque Nacional de Tamadaba, mientras que otras 2.000 se encuentran en la zona que va hacia el área protegida de Inagua.
El barrio de La Cumbre, en el municipio de Tejeda (Gran Canaria), ha tenido que ser desalojada pasadas las 20.00 horas de este lunes ante el ritmo de propagación del gran incendio forestal.
Este barrio se une al desalojo de Ayacata, también realizado durante la tarde de este lunes, y que se suman a las aproximadamente 9.000 personas, de ocho municipios diferentes, que desde el pasado sábado han tenido que dejar sus viviendas debido a este fuego.
