Incendio en Huelva Dos migrantes mueren en un incendio en Lucena

Una de las víctimas mortales es un hombre conocido como Ato que hacía las labores de coordinador del campamento.

Bomberos
Bomberos trabajando después de un incendio en Huelva. A. Pérez / Europa Press / archivo

huelva

Dos personas han fallecido esta madrugada en el incendio registrado en un asentamiento chabolista de personas migrantes localizado en Lucena del Puerto (Huelva) que se ha saldado además con 30 infraviviendas calcinadas.

Según el servicio Emergencias 112 Andalucía, el siniestro ha provocado la muerte de dos personas y los servicios sanitarios de la Junta desplazados hasta el lugar también han atendido a una persona que sufría una crisis de ansiedad. El Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Huelva ha informado de que alrededor de las 3:00 horas se ha recibido el aviso de fuego en dicho asentamiento, conocido como El Bosque, que se ha dado por extinguido hacia las 5:30 horas.

Una de las víctimas mortales es un hombre conocido como Ato que hacía las labores de coordinador del campamento. Hasta el lugar se han desplazado dotaciones de los parques de bomberos de San Juan del Puerto y Almonte así como efectivos de la Guardia Civil y sanitarios que solo han podido confirmar la muerte de esta víctima.

Como consecuencia del fuego han ardido alrededor de 30 chabolas, además de algunos pinos. Emergencias 112 Andalucía ha señalado que el centro de coordinación recibió aviso esta madrugada de que había varias infraviviendas en llamas en el asentamiento de El Bosque, ubicado en un paraje próximo a la carretera A-486 en el kilómetro 11.

Al lugar se han desplazado, además de bomberos y Guardia Civil, quien investiga las causas del siniestro, el equipo móvil de Atención Primaria de San Juan del Puerto y el Servicio de Urgencias de Atención Primaria (SUAP) de Bonares, Policía Local, agentes del Plan Infoca y Cruz Roja con un camión con alimentos y mantas, además de un equipo de atención psicológica y sanitaria. 

