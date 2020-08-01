Estás leyendo: Un incendio entre Madrid y Guadalajara obliga a desalojar una urbanización

Para atajarlo intervienen seis helicópteros de Bomberos de la Comunidad de Madrid y de la Junta de Castilla-La Mancha, además de doce dotaciones por tierra.

Un incendio de cereal y pasto en la localidad madrileña de Valdepiélagos ha obligado a desalojar la urbanizacion Lago del Jaral, ya en territorio de Guadalajara, y ha provocado la intervención de seis helicópteros de bomberos y unas doce dotaciones por tierra.

Además, según ha informado el 112, la extensión del incendio ha llevado a los bomberos a solicitar un hidroavión al Ministerio de Medio Ambiente. El fuego ha comenzado alrededor de las once y media de la mañana en una zona de cereal de Valdepiélagos, y rápidamente se ha extendido, quemando bastante hectáreas.

Sobre las 15.30 horas se ha decidido desalojar la urbanización Lago del Jaral, en Guadalajara, ante la proximidad del incendio.

