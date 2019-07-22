El Plan Infocam de Castilla-La Mancha ha dado oficialmente por extinguido el incendio declarado el viernes en la pedanía de El Villar y en la Dehesa Boyal, en la proximidades del Cordel del Roble, perteneciente al término municipal de Puertollano (Ciudad Real).
Concretamente, según se refleja en la web del Sistema de Información de Incendios Forestales de la Junta de Comunidades, el fuego se daba por extinguido este domingo a las 20.30 horas.
El operativo de control y extinción ha sumado un total de 317 personas y 77 medios aéreos y terrestres desde que el fuego fuera detectado por un vigilante fijo sobre las 13.25 horas del viernes. El plan Infocam de Castilla-La Mancha desactivaba el nivel de emergencia 1 sobre las 19.30 horas de ese mismo día. A las 20.45 horas de este sábado se daba por controlado. La superficie afectada corresponde a bosque de plantación de pinos y encinas. También se han registrado daños materiales en fincas de la zona.
El director de extinción declara el #IFPuertollano #CiudadReal como EXTINGUIDO a las 20:30 del 21/07.— Plan INFOCAM (@Plan_INFOCAM) July 21, 2019
