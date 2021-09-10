El incendio de Sierra Bermeja en el que ha muerto un bombero arrasa ya 3.600 hectáreas

málaga
El incendio forestal de Sierra Bermeja, que se extiende por cuatro municipios de la provincia de Málaga -Estepona, Benahavís, Jubrique y Genalguacil- y en cuyos trabajos de extinción murió ayer un bombero, ha afectado ya a unas 3.600 hectáreas de terreno y ha obligado a desalojar cerca de un millar de personas.
El fuego sigue activo y, aunque hoy sopla menos viento, hasta el momento ha complicado los trabajos de extinción, en los que participan casi trescientos efectivos, según ha indicado a Efe, fuentes del Gobierno andaluz. Han señalado que esta noche se han realizado trabajos de control, contención y "ensanche", es decir, limpieza del monte con maquinaria pesada, lo que facilita la tarea de los retenes y permite abrir pequeños cortafuegos.
El bombero fallecido tenía 44 años y se había desplazado desde Almería para luchar contra las llamas
El presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, mantuvo anoche una conversación con familiares del bombero forestal fallecido, para transmitirles sus condolencias. Antes, nada más conocer la muerte de este bombero, Juanma Moreno habló con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, para compartir con él esa información. El bombero fallecido tenía 44 años y se había desplazado desde Almería para luchar contra las llamas. Esta era la sexta campaña en la que participaba sofocando el fuego. Ambos presidentes acordaron el despliegue de la UME en el momento en que los servicios técnicos que dirigen el dispositivo así lo consideren necesario.
El dispositivo cuenta con hasta 30 medios aéreos, entre ellos cuatro hidroaviones de refuerzo del Plan Nacional contra Incendios, que fueron solicitados por el Plan Infoca y que se incorporaron a primera hora de ayer.
Después de la inauguración del curso escolar en Utrera (Sevilla), el presidente de la Junta de Andalucía se desplazará al Puesto de Mando Avanzado del incendio, donde estará a primera hora de la tarde. Esta misma mañana, la dirección del Plan Infoca está estudiando si se activa el nivel 2.
