El Ayuntamiento de Sotillo de la Adrada (Ávila) estima en 300 hectáreas la superficie afectada por el incendio que sigue activo desde el sábado con nivel 1 de peligrosidad.
Tras la participación de más de 400 voluntarios durante la madrugada, el Ayuntamiento de Sotillo ha indicado que su única labor es la de dar apoyo logístico a la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) y al dispositivo contra incendios de otras administraciones.
Aunque las causas que originaron el fuego están por determinar, todo apunta a que pudo ser un rayo, al igual que la mayoría de los trece incendios que este sábado se declararon en diversos puntos de la provincia de Ávila.
En este caso, a los numerosos medios humanos y materiales procedentes de Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid y Extremadura, se incorporaron a última hora del sábado efectivos de la UME para colaborar en unas labores de extinción dificultadas por el viento y la altitud.
Ambas circunstancias han empujado las llamas al otro lado de la ladera de esta parte de la estribación oriental de la Sierra de Gredos, hasta hacer que el fuego esté afectando a la Reserva Natural del Valle de Iruelas, una de las joyas naturales de la provincia de Ávila, situada al lado contrario del origen del fuego.
El viento y la altitud complican la extinción
La altitud de la zona afectada por el fuego y el viento han complicado las labores de extinción del incendio. El fuego comenzó a las 15.39 horas de este sábado y se trata de uno de los cuatro incendios que ayer permanecían activos en la provincia de Ávila, donde el sábado se contabilizaron desde primera hora de la mañana hasta una docena de fuegos, la mayoría originados por rayos.
