Incendio forestal Un incendio en Tarragona afecta una superficie de 3.500 hectáreas 

Ha evolucionado de forma rápida empujado por el viento. Los Agentes Rurales trabajan con la hipótesis de la autocombustión en un estercolero como posible causa.

26/06/2019 - Incendio de Torre de l'Espanyol. / EUROPA PRESS - AGENTS RURALS

Incendio de Torre de l'Espanyol. / EUROPA PRESS - AGENTS RURALS

El incendio forestal iniciado en Torre de l'Espanyol (Tarragona) afecta una superficie provisional de unas 3.500 hectáreas. Los Agentes Rurales trabajan con la hipótesis de la autocombustión en un estercolero como posible causa.

Los Bombers de la Generalitat trabajan para extinguir el fuego -iniciado a las 14.29 horas- con unas 60 dotaciones terrestres y 15 medios aéreos -dos de ellas del Ministerio de Agricultura-. La Delegación del Gobierno central ha informado que Protección Civil ha activado la intervención de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias a petición de la Generalitat.

Los Bombers han desalojado preventivamente a 17 personas de nueve masías de Flix y tres de una granja con animales de Torre de l'Espanyol, que ha resultado afectada por el fuego.

El fuego, que ha comenzado en el kilómetro 10 de la T-714 de Vinebre (Tarragona) a Torre de l'Espanyol, ha evolucionado de forma rápida empujado por el viento, saltando algunas pistas forestales y carreteras locales.

