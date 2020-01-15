Público
Un incendio en el techo del aeropuerto Elche-Alicante fuerza el cierre del tráfico aéreo

Pese al cierre no se ha producido la cancelación o desvío de ningún vuelo y el incendio ya se encuentra controlado. 

Imagen del humo generado por el incendio del techo de la terminal Alicante-Elche. / Europa Press

El techo de la terminal de Alicante-Elche se ha visto este miércoles afectado por un incendio que, no obstante, ya ha sido controlado por los bomberos. Actualmente, se procede ya a ventilar la zona afectada, según ha informado Aena por medio de su cuenta de Twitter.

Las llamas se han iniciado, por causas que se desconocen, sobre las 13.30 horas de este miércoles y han obligado a desalojar la terminal de salidas y al personal de oficinas.

Efectivos de bomberos del aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche, con el apoyo de bomberos del Consorcio provincial y de efectivos del Servicio de Prevención y Extinción de Incendios y Salvamento (SPEIS) de Alicante, trabajan en apagar definitivamente el incendio tras haberlo controlado.

El tráfico aéreo está cerrado, según Aena, que ha indicado que para hoy había programados 125 vuelos, de los que han sido operados hasta las 15.00 horas 63. Por el momento no hay cancelaciones o vuelos desviados.

