Incendio Tenerife Desalojan las urgencias del Hospital de la Candelaria de Tenerife por un incendio

Efectivos del Consorcio de Bomberos de la isla trabajan en la extinción del fuego.

La zona de urgencias del Hospital de la Candelaria ha sido desalojada debido al incendio declarado esta noche en el centro hospitalario, según ha informado el Centro Coordinador de Urgencias.

Los servicios de emergencia han intervenido la zona, adonde se han desplazado casi todos los efectivos del parque de Bomberos de Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Por ahora se desconoce con precisión en qué lugar del hospital comenzó el incendio y cuántas áreas están afectadas

Efectivos del Consorcio de Bomberos de Tenerife acudieron para trabajan en la extinción de un incendio declarado esta noche en una zona del Hospital de la Candelaria, en la capital tinerfeña.

El fuego ha comenzado sobre las 21:00 horas y hasta el centro sanitario se han desplazado casi todos los efectivos del parque de Bomberos de Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

