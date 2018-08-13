La zona de urgencias del Hospital de la Candelaria ha sido desalojada debido al incendio declarado esta noche en el centro hospitalario, según ha informado el Centro Coordinador de Urgencias.
Los servicios de emergencia han intervenido la zona, adonde se han desplazado casi todos los efectivos del parque de Bomberos de Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
Por ahora se desconoce con precisión en qué lugar del hospital comenzó el incendio y cuántas áreas están afectadas
Efectivos del Consorcio de Bomberos de Tenerife acudieron para trabajan en la extinción de un incendio declarado esta noche en una zona del Hospital de la Candelaria, en la capital tinerfeña.
El fuego ha comenzado sobre las 21:00 horas y hasta el centro sanitario se han desplazado casi todos los efectivos del parque de Bomberos de Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
