Los Bomberos del Servicio de Emergencias del Principado de Asturias (SEPA) han logrado estabilizar a lo largo de la noche el incendio declarado ayer en la Sierra de Sollera, en los concejos de Grado, Candamo y Salas, donde permanecen activos varios focos dentro un perímetro controlado.
En el operativo siguen trabajando este jueves cuarenta efectivos del SEPA, empresas forestales y Guardería del Medio Natural del Principado, y a lo largo de mañana está previsto que se incorporen dos helicópteros si las condiciones meteorológicas lo permiten.
Si la meteorología lo permite a primera hora se sumarán al operativo los helicópteros de extinción de incendios del #SEPA. Activado #INFOPA (Plan de Incendios Forestales del Principado) en SITUACIÓN 1— 112 Asturias (@112Asturias) 9 de mayo de 2019
El fuego de grandes dimensiones, iniciado en torno a las 17:00 horas del miércoles, afecta a una importante masa forestal de la zona central de Asturias. Durante la noche ha aflojado el fuerte viento que ayer dificultó las labores de extinción y que extendió una intensa humareda por zona central de Asturias que llegó a ser visible incluso en Gijón y Villaviciosa, a más de treinta kilómetros de distancia.
El operativo centró anoche sus esfuerzos en evitar que el fuego pudiera alcanzar varios pequeños núcleos del concejo de Candamo, entre ellos Prahúa, con un centenar de vecinos.
EL #INFOPA baja a SITUACIÓN 0 https://t.co/zeKG665bpD— Bomberos de Asturias (@BomberosAstur) 9 de mayo de 2019
El consejero de Presidencia y portavoz del Ejecutivo asturiano, Guillermo Martínez, afirmaba anoche que el incendio es de grandes dimensiones aunque es pronto para calcular el número de hectáreas afectadas. Además, indicó que las fuertes pendientes del terreno también dificultan los trabajos de extinción.
El consejero recordó que el índice de riesgo forestal es muy elevado, por lo que está prohibida cualquier tipo de quema e hizo un llamamiento a la responsabilidad.
Además del incendio de Sierra Sollera esta mañana se registra otro fuego que afecta a matorral en Los Fornos, en Grado, que está controlado por la guardería del Principado.
