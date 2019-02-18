El Gobierno de Cantabria ha desactivado este lunes el Plan Especial de Incendios Forestales de la Comunidad Autónoma (INFOCANT), aunque mantendrá el máximo nivel de alerta del operativo. Según ha informado el Ejecutivo regional en un comunicado, los 226 efectivos de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) empezarán a replegarse durante la tarde de este lunes para volver a su base, ya que la comunidad cuenta con la capacidad suficiente para afrontar la situación actual de los incendios forestales con medios propios.
Quince incendios en once municipios estaban activos en Cantabria a primera hora de la tarde de este lunes y todos se concentran en áreas altas sin peligro para las personas, viviendas e infraestructuras. Los fuegos se localizan en Cabezón de Liébana, Luena, Ramales de la Victoria, Ruesga, San Pedro del Romeral, San Roque de Riomiera, Santa María de Cayón, Soba, Los Tojos, Vega de Pas y Voto.
El plan especial ha sido desactivado ante la mejora de las condiciones meteorológicas, con bajada de las temperaturas máximas, aumento de la humedad y el cambio del viento a norte y este, la extinción del grueso de los focos registrados durante los últimos días y la eliminación del riesgo para viviendas e infraestructuras.
El nivel máximo de alerta (2) implica el constante seguimiento de la evolución de los focos aún activos y de la previsión meteorológica, y la coordinación de los efectivos autonómicos que continúan trabajando en las labores de extinción. Así, el Gobierno regional destaca que en la situación actual se cuenta con los medios suficientes para contener los focos activos con los efectivos de la Dirección General de Medio Natural y el apoyo de bomberos del 112 y servicios de extinción municipales.
Además se sigue contando con medios de reserva ofrecidos por el Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación. Desde el jueves se han registrado 197 focos en 65 municipios, en cuya extinción han trabajado más de 760 efectivos. El Gobierno de Cantabria resalta la coordinación entre las distintas instituciones que han formado parte de operativo y reitera la llamada a la colaboración ciudadana, tanto para evitar cualquier práctica de riesgo, dado que las quemas están prohibidas en terreno rústico en toda la región, como para colaborar en la identificación de los causantes.
