Incendios forestales Detienen 'in fraganti' al autor de cinco incendios forestales en Barcelona

El arresto se produjo este martes, cuando Agentes Rurales y de la Policía Local identificaron al presunto pirómano mientras prendía fuego con una mecha y cerillas en un bosque situado en el interior del Parque de Collserola.

21/07/2019.- Bomberos tratan de extinguir el incendio cercano a Macao. EFE/EPA/PAULO NOVAIS

Imagen de archivo | EFE

Miembros del Cuerpo de Agentes Rurales de la Generalitat han detenido in fraganti a un hombre de 58 años y nacionalidad española como el presunto autor de cinco incendios forestales provocados entre julio y agosto en el Turó de Montcada, en la localidad de Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona).

Según ha informado el departamento de Agricultura en un comunicado, la detención se produjo ayer, cuando Agentes Rurales y de la Policía Local identificaron al presunto pirómano mientras prendía fuego con una mecha y cerillas en un bosque situado en el interior del Parque de Collserola.

El hombre pasará ahora a disposición del juzgado de instrucción

El hombre es sospechoso de haber provocado incendios forestales en el Turó de Montcada, del que es vecino, los días 1, 17, 25 y 31 de julio y 4 de agosto, por lo que pasará ahora a disposición del juzgado de instrucción en funciones de guardia de Cerdanyola del Vallès.

La identificación fue posible después de que los Agentes Rurales repararan, a partir del tercer incendio, que todos reunían características similares y se habían originado en el mismo lugar, por lo que iniciaron un dispositivo especial de vigilancia que resultó en la detención del autor seis días después.

