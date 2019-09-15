Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Incendios en Galicia Estabilizado el incendio en Val do Dubra (A Coruña) que ha arrasado 20 hectáreas

Este foco se suma a los otros seis grandes registrados este fin de semana en la Comunidad.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un incendio forestal registrado en el municipio de Padrón (A Coruña), concretamente en la parroquia de Carcacía, ha mantenido en vilo a los vecinos, puesto que el fuego, iniciado a las 21:37 horas de este miércoles, acabó por ser controlado a las 7:12h

Imagen de archivo de un incendio en Galicia. EFE/Sxenick

Un incendio se ha propagado en la madrugada de este domingo, alrededor de las 00,15 horas, en la parroquia de Erviñou, en el ayuntamiento coruñés de Val do Dubra y se ha estabilizado este mediodía, según informa el twitter oficial de la Consellería de Medio Rural.

Según ha explicado el departamento a Europa Press el incendio ya ha arrasado 20 hectáreas de superficie y ahora ha pasado a estar estabilizado. Para trabajar contra las llamas se han movilizado dos agentes, cuatro brigadas, cinco motobombas y una pala.

El fuego ha afectado a superficie de monte, tanto arbolado como raso, pero no se encuentra cerca de ninguna vivienda sobre la que pudiese causar daños. Así, este foco se suma a los otros seis grandes registrados este fin de semana en la Comunidad.

Durante esta jornada, el índice de riesgo diario de incendio forestal mantiene a casi toda Galicia en un nivel de peligro extremo, excepto en algunas zonas de interior de Ourense y Pontevedra en las que ha disminuido a riesgo alto.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad