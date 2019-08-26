Público
Incendios en Gran Canaria El Gobierno canario da por controlado el último de los tres incendios declarados en la isla

Dicho incendio se inició en la localidad de Valleseco y obligó a evacuar a unas 10.000 personas.

Vista aérea facilitada por Moncloa del recorrido que ha realizado en helicóptero el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez , en su visita esta mañana a las zonas afectadas por el incendio registrado estos días en Valleseco, en la isla de Gran

Vista aérea de la zona quemada tras los incendios | EFE

Los servicios de Emergencias del Gobierno canario han anunciado que el tercer incendio forestal de Gran Canaria, que ha afectado a unas 10.000 hectáreas de terreno y que comenzó el pasado día 17, está "controlado".

Dicho incendio se inició en la localidad de Valleseco y obligó a evacuar a unas 10.000 personas. Los otros dos incendios que sufrió la isla este verano han sido declarados como "extinguidos" oficialmente.

Este domingo se dio por extinguido el incendio forestal iniciado el 10 de agosto en la localidad de Artenara por una imprudencia, y que quemó 1.500 hectáreas.

El de Artenara fue el primero de los tres incendios declarados en Gran Canaria en las últimas dos semanas, de los cuales el último de ellos se acaba de declarar como "controlado" por el Gobierno canario.

