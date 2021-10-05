Estás leyendo: La incidencia acumulada baja hasta los 52 casos y Sanidad suma 94 fallecidos

Público
Público

La incidencia acumulada baja hasta los 52 casos y Sanidad suma 94 fallecidos

Este martes se han notificado 1.801 nuevos contagios de coronavirus. Hay 2.509 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 604 en UCI.

Una sanitaria atiende a un paciente en el Hospital Provincial de Castelló.
Una sanitaria atiende a un paciente en el Hospital Provincial de Castelló. EFE/Domenech Castelló

madrid

Actualizado:

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este martes al Ministerio de Sanidad 1.801 nuevos casos de covid-19, 905 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 2.290 positivos, lo que evidencia la tendencia a la baja en la evolución de la pandemia.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 4.967.200 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 52,51, frente a 54,12 este lunes. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 24.918 positivos.

En el informe de este martes se han añadido 94 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 60 el martes pasado. Hasta 86.621 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 120 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.

Actualmente, hay 2.509 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España (2.364 este lunes) y 604 en UCI (637 este lunes). En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 195 ingresos (182 este lunes) y 288 altas (122 este lunes). La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 2,06% (1,95% este lunes) y en las UCI en el 6,61% (6,99% este lunes).

Hasta 86.621 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España

Entre el 25 de septiembre y el 1 de octubre, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 636.406 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 374.483 han sido PCR y 261.923 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.353,30.

Mientras tanto, la tasa de positividad se sitúa en el 2,29%, frente al 2,38% de este lunes. La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) recomienda que este dato se encuentre por debajo del 5% para considerar como 'controlada' la propagación del virus.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público