La incidencia acumulada cae solo tres décimas tras registrarse 1.926 nuevos casos

La incidencia acumulada se sitúa en los 46 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días.

Visitantes pasean por El Rastro, el 26 de septiembre de 2021, en Madrid. Gustavo Valiente / EUROPA PRESS

madrid

El Ministerio de Sanidad registra 1.926 nuevos casos y 52 muertes mientras la incidencia acumulada detiene su subida al caer solo tres décimas hasta los 46 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días.

(Habrá ampliación)

