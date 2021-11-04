Estás leyendo: La incidencia acumulada sube dos puntos y España vuelve al riesgo medio de trasmisión por coronavirus

Sanidad notifica 3.291 nuevos contagios por coronavirus y 15 muertes.

En la imagen personal investigador realiza su labor en la Unidad de Alta Seguridad Biológica en las instalaciones en el laboratorio de contención de Girona. Toni Albir / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado este jueves 3.291 nuevos contagios y 15 muertes más por coronavirus. La incidencia acumulada supera por primera vez en más de una semana los 49 casos y se sitúa en los 51,61 casos por 100.000 habitantes en 14 días. España regresa así a la zona de riesgo medio por transmisión de la covid-19.


