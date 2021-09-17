Estás leyendo: La incidencia baja a 91, la más baja desde agosto de 2020

Sanidad notifica 3.222 nuevos contagios y 44 muertes más.

Josefa Pérez, primera persona vacunada en Cataluña contra la Covid19, ha sido vacunada este viernes por la mañana con la tercera dosis. Marta Pérez / EFE

La incidencia por covid se he reducido en las últimas 24 horas 5 puntos hasta 91,2, el nivel de transmisión más bajo desde principios de agosto de 2020, según los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad, que registra 44 muertes desde el jueves, la cifra menor desde el pasado 30 de julio.

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este martes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 3.222 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 1.578 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 1.727 registrados el jueves, lo que eleva a 4.929.546 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 91,21 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 96,30 notificado el jueves por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 44 más, de los cuales 222 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 85.783 personas.

Actualmente hay 3.809 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 1.028 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 315 ingresos y 419 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 3,18% y en las UCI en el 11,28%.

