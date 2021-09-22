Estás leyendo: La incidencia cae hasta los 74 casos y España supera los 86.000 fallecidos por la covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia

La incidencia cae hasta los 74 casos y España supera los 86.000 fallecidos por la covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia

La pandemia suma este miércoles 2.840 nuevos positivos y 86 muertes más en las últimas 24 horas.

Una sanitaria vacuna a una mujer con la tercera dosis de la covid-19, en la Residencia de Mayores Vista Alegre.
Una sanitaria vacuna a una mujer con la tercera dosis de la covid-19, en la Residencia de Mayores Vista Alegre. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

Un total de 86.085 personas han fallecido por covid en España desde el inicio de la pandemia, según los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad, que ha comunicado este miércoles 86 muertes más en las últimas 24 horas y 2.840 nuevos positivos, lo que eleva la cifra total de contagios a cerca de 5 millones de personas.

La pandemia suma este miércoles 2.840 nuevos positivos, con lo que la cifra total de contagios es de 4.940.824, y Sanidad ha vuelto a reportar un nuevo descenso en la incidencia acumulada, que baja cuatro puntos y se sitúa en 74,1.

Se reduce también la ocupación de las UCI, que baja del 10% (9,8%), con 894 pacientes ingresados -37 menos que ayer- en las unidades de cuidados intensivos de los hospitales. Además, en planta hay 3.237 enfermos de covid, 223 menos que el martes, lo que supone una ocupación del 2,6% (dos décimas menos).

