Estás leyendo: La incidencia por coronavirus encadena cinco días de aumento hasta llegar a los 58,5 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes

Público
Público

La incidencia por coronavirus encadena cinco días de aumento hasta llegar a los 58,5 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes

Los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad certifican que desde el viernes se han producido 6.417 contagios, una media de 2.000 cada día, así como 54 nuevas muertes.

Sanidad notifica 2.287 casos y 39 muertes, con la incidencia estable en 49
Un sanitario realiza una prueba de PCR a una ciudadana. Archivo

madrid

La incidencia por coronavirus en España encadena ya cinco días seguidos al alza. Son leves subidas –desde los 51,6 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes del miércoles hasta los 58,5 de este lunes–, acompañadas también de un ligero aumento en la presión hospitalaria tanto en planta como en las unidades de cuidados intensivos (UCI), pero ambas por debajo de los umbrales de riesgo.

Los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad certifican que desde el viernes se han producido 6.417 contagios, una media de 2.000 cada día, así como 54 nuevas muertes.

De momento, la subida apenas afecta a la presión en los hospitales en planta (1.858), ni en la de las UCI, que pasan del 4,27% al 4,41% con 400 ingresados graves (por debajo del 5% que marca el umbral de riesgo).

Pese a estos datos, la incidencia por coronavirus aún se mantiene estabilizada en España respecto al resto de Europa, que ha sido calificado por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) como el nuevo epicentro de la pandemia, con la trasmisión disparada en países como Reino Unido (793 de incidencia), Rusia (393), Rumanía (679), Francia (136) o Alemania (373). 

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público