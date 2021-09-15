La incidencia por covid sigue descendiendo y se acerca al umbral de 100 casos

madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este miércoles, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 3.723 nuevos casos de Covid, de los 1.762 que han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 1.715 registrados el martes, lo que eleva a 4.922.249 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de Covid desde el inicio de la pandemia.
Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 101,55 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 109,38 notificados el martes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.
La ocupación en ucis ha bajado casi un 10% desde el 10 agosto, cuando se alcanzo el pico más alto en la quinta ola
Según el último informe de Sanidad, el descenso de la quinta ola también se refleja en las ucis con un porcentaje de ocupación de camas del 12 %, una cifra que continúa en descenso desde el pasado 10 de agosto, día en el que España alcanzó el pico de presión en cuidados intensivos de la quinta ola (21,9 % de camas ocupadas).
Por comunidades, la mayoría están en riesgo medio de transmisión (entre 50 y 150 casos), y solo Asturias permanece en riesgo bajo (entre 25 y 50 casos) con una incidencia de 35,7 casos. Ceuta (223,7 casos) sigue en riesgo alto de transmisión y Melilla (285,9) es el único territorio en riesgo extremo por encima de los 250 casos.
