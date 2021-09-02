Estás leyendo: La incidencia del coronavirus baja a 210 pero aún deja 168 muertos y más de 9.500 nuevos contagios

Público
Público

Pandemia Covid La incidencia del coronavirus baja a 210 pero aún deja 168 muertos y más de 9.500 nuevos contagios

La incidencia entre los menores de 30 años baja más de mil puntos en un mes. 

Centro de vacunación covid
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (arriba, a la izquierda), en su visita este jueves al centro de vacunación de Guadalajara donde, hace nueve meses, se inoculó la primera dosis contra la covid a Araceli, una anciana de 96 años. Javier Lizón / EFE

madrid

La incidencia acumulada a 14 días por cada 100.000 habitantes baja 11 puntos hasta los 210.6 casos, en una jornada en la que se han notificado 9.561 contagios y 168 muertes por coronavirus.

Del último informe del Ministerio de Sanidad se desprende que la incidencia acumulada de coronavirus entre los jóvenes ha bajado más de mil puntos en un mes, y se sitúa este jueves en los 398,8 casos en el grupo de 12 a 19 años.

El 2 de agosto la incidencia en esta franja se encontraba en 1.516,5 casos. También desciende la transmisión entre los jóvenes de 20 a 29 años hasta los 290 casos (1.626 hace un mes).

Mientras los datos de contagios e incidencia revelan una clara tendencia a la baja, la ocupación en las UCI continúa su lento descenso con un total de 1.491 pacientes ingresados (27 menos que ayer), por lo que el porcentaje de ocupación de camas en estas unidades desciende más de tres décimas hasta el 16,2%.

Madrid (30,1 %) y Catalunya (29,1 %) están a la cabeza en presión en estas unidades de cuidados intensivos. Por el contrario, Murcia (6,2 %) y Galicia (6,5%) son las comunidades con menor saturación en cuidados intensivos.

La situación en planta también mejora con respecto al día anterior, con 335 pacientes menos ingresados en los hospitales españoles, lo que supone un 5,3 % de ocupación de camas en planta.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público