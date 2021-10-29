Estás leyendo: La incidencia se estabiliza en 49 casos y sigue rozando el riesgo medio de contagio

Público
Público

La incidencia se estabiliza en 49 casos y sigue rozando el riesgo medio de contagio

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado 2.261 nuevos casos de coronavirus y 46 muertes.

25/10/2021.- Una mujer pasa a consulta para vacunarse de la gripe y la covid-19 este lunes en Madrid.
Una mujer pasa a consulta para vacunarse de la gripe y la covid-19 este lunes en Madrid. David Fernández / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

La incidencia en España en los últimos 14 días se estabiliza situándose este viernes en los 49,86 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes. El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado 2.261 nuevos casos de coronavirus y 46 muertes.

Las comunidades han notificado a Sanidad 2.261 nuevos casos, de los que 1.330 se han diagnosticado en las últimas 24 horas. Se eleva así a 5.011.148 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde que se inició la emergencia sanitaria. 

Este viernes se han notificado 46 nuevas muertes. En la última semana, se han registrado 64 decesos. Desde que comenzó la pandemia, han fallecido 87.368 personas en España. 

En cuanto al número de pacientes ingresados por coronavirus, actualmente hay 1.640 ingresados y 411 se encuentran en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI). La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por pacientes con covid-19 se sitúa en el 1,33% y en las UCI en el 4,48%.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público