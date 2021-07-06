La incidencia entre los jóvenes sigue subiendo y alcanza los 717 casos mientras que la media aumenta hasta los 225

madrid
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este martes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 14.137 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 8.207 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 4.317 registrados el lunes, lo que eleva a 3.880.612 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.
Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue aumentando, situándose en los 225,35 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 204,16 notificados este lunes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias. Además, en los grupos de edad más jóvenes sigue subiendo y alcanza los 717 casos.
(Habrá ampliación)
