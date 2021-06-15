madridActualizado:
Las comunidades han notificado a Sanidad 3.432 nuevos contagios, 1.605 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Es la cifra diaria de contagios más baja desde el 12 de agosto del año pasado.
Además, estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 3.504 positivos, por lo que la tendencia de la pandemia sigue en descenso. La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.745.199 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales.
La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa a las puertas del centenar de casos con 101,39, frente a 104,56 de este lunes. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 48.108 positivos.
En el informe de este martes se han añadido 62 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 73 el martes pasado. Hasta 80.579 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio.
Madrid, a la cabeza de ocupación en UCI
Actualmente, hay 3.251 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 899 en UCI. En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 360 ingresos y 507 altas .
La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 2,64% y en las UCI en el 9,54% .
Madrid se sitúa a la cabeza de la ocupación de UCI y es la única comunidad donde la presión en estas unidades de cuidados intensivos supera el 20%.
Entre el 5 y el 11 de junio, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 630.464 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 410.021 han sido PCR y 220.443 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.340,67. La tasa total de positividad se sitúa en el 4,32%, frente al 4,35% de este lunes.
