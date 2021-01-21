madridActualizado:
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este jueves al Ministerio de Sanidad 44.357 nuevos casos de covid, 18.504 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son muy superiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 35.878 positivos. Esto supone el récord en un solo día de la pandemia, superando al día de ayer, cuando se notificaron 41.576 nuevos positivos.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 2.456.675 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 795, frente a 736 este miércoles. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 374.164 positivos.
En el informe de este jueves se han añadido 404 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 464 este miércoles y 201 el jueves pasado. Hasta 55.041 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 1.285 personas con diagnóstico de covid positivo confirmado en España.
Actualmente, hay 26.542 pacientes ingresados por covid en toda España y 3.734 en UCI. En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 3.745 ingresos y 2.653 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 20,87 por ciento y en las UCI en el 36,28 por ciento.
