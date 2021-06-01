Estás leyendo: La incidencia sigue en suave descenso con 120 casos y Sanidad registra 30 muertos y 4.388 nuevos contagios

Público
Público

Contagios por covid La incidencia sigue en suave descenso con 120 casos y Sanidad registra 30 muertos y 4.388 nuevos contagios

La tasa de ocupación de camas en hospitales por coronavirus también continúa bajando ligeramente y se sitúa en el 3,75% y en las UCI en el 13,33%.

pruebas PCR
Una imagen de archivo con personal sanitario realizando pruebas PCR. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este martes al Ministerio de Sanidad 4.388 nuevos casos de covid-19, 2.151 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 5.359 positivos.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.682.778 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 120,33, frente a 121,75 de este lunes. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 57.098 positivos.

En el informe de este martes se han añadido 30 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 90 el martes pasado. Hasta 79.983 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 64 personas con diagnóstico de covid positivo confirmado en España.

Actualmente, hay 4.655 pacientes ingresados por covid en toda España y 1.285 en UCI. En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 496 ingresos y 679 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 3,75% y en las UCI en el 13,33%.

Entre el 22 y el 28 de mayo, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 686.812 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 440.642 han sido PCR y 246.170 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.460,49. La tasa total de positividad se sitúa en el 4,87%, frente al 4,87%.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público