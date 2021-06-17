Estás leyendo: El INE revela que el año de la pandemia hubo 75.305 defunciones más en España

INE El INE revela que el año de la pandemia hubo 75.305 defunciones más en España

Los decesos aumentaron un 17,7% con respecto a 2019. La esperanza de vida disminuye en 1,24 años hasta situarse en los 82,34 años.

Los datos sobre defunciones en España durante 2020 recabados por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) revelan que en el año de la pandemia las defunciones se dispararon un 17,7%, con 75.305 fallecimientos más que el año anterior, y 492.930 personas que perdieron la vida en su conjunto.

En su estadística sobre el movimiento natural de población dado a conocer este jueves, el INE no especifica a qué motivos se debió el exceso de fallecimientos detectado el año pasado, pero los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad ya constataron en enero que hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2020 habían muerto 51.078 españoles por covid-19.

Este aumento de la mortalidad en España ha hecho también que la esperanza de vida disminuya en 1,24 años, al situarse en los 82,34 años, y que el crecimiento vegetativo, esto es, la diferencia entre nacimientos y defunciones, sea negativo en 153.167 personas, frente a las 57.146 de 2019.

