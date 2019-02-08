Público
Doctor Music Festival El informe del ACA propone no celebrar el  Doctor Music Festival por riesgo de inundaciones

La organización del festival tiene ahora un plazo de 10 días para enviar una nueva propuesta.

Cartel del Doctor Music Festival./Europa Press

La Agencia Catalana del Agua (ACA) ha presentado una propuesta de resolución que deniega, por ahora, el permiso para la celebración del Doctor Music Festival, previsto del 11 al 14 de julio, en una zona entre Escalarre, la Guingueta d'Àneu y Esterri d'Àneu, enLleida, por riesgo de inundaciones.

Según ha informado el Departamento de Territorio, el informe considera que la explanada escogida para celebrar el festival tiene peligro de inundaciones. Por esta razón, la organización del festival tiene ahora un plazo de 10 días para enviar una nueva propuesta.

Territorio destaca que la zona donde se prevé desarrollar el festival, es un área de influencia del río Noguera Pallaresa y cuatro afluentes más. Además, los escenarios, carpas y zonas de acampada y aparcamiento se sitúan cerca del río, espacio en el que "se debería evitar la acumulación de personas".

Si en diez días no se ha enviado una nueva propuesta, el informe se enviará a la Confederación Hidrográfica del Ebro (CHE), quien determinará la viabilidad del festival.

Desde el festival han asegurado que presentarán las alegaciones necesarias para que, finalmente, sí se pueda celebrar el evento que cuenta ya con la confirmación de artistas internacionales como Rosalía o The Chemical Brothers.

Por su parte, los ecologistas de Ipcena han celebrado este viernes la emisión del informe de la ACA y esperan que, después de los estudios pertinentes, se deniegue el permiso para llevar a cabo el festival. 

