Informe Nacional de Ahogamientos Mueren 356 personas ahogadas en lo que va de año, un 17% más que en 2018

El mes de septiembre ha finalizado como el segundo de más siniestralidad desde que comenzó a publicarse el Informe Nacional de Ahogamientos, hace cinco años.

La ola de calor que sigue azotando Catalunya hace que playas como la de la Barceloneta se llenen. / EFE

El pasado mes de septiembre murieron 49 personas por ahogamientos no intencionados en espacios acuáticos, lo que eleva a 356 los fallecidos por esta causa en lo que va de año. Esta cifra supone un 17,5% más que en el mismo periodo de 2018. Según los datos del Informe Nacional de Ahogamientos de la Real Federación Española de Salvamento y Socorrismo, las 49 víctimas de septiembre sitúan a este mes como el segundo de mayor siniestralidad de los últimos cinco años, desde que se comenzó a realizar esta estadística.

La Comunitat Valenciana se sitúa a la cabeza este mes, con 11 ahogamientos, se , seguida de Andalucía y Catalunya, que han sufrido 7 ahogamientos cada una y Baleares, Canarias y Galicia les siguen con 5 en cada una de ellas. En el conjunto del año, prácticamente coinciden las comunidades autónomas con mayor número de víctimas: Comunitat Valenciana (57), Catalunya (47), Andalucía (43) y Galicia (41).

En cuanto al perfil, el 37,1 % de las personas ahogadas en lo que va de año tenían 65 o más años, mientras que los 27 menores de 18 años fallecidos representan el 7,6 % y diez de ellos tenían entre 11 y 17 años. En todo 2019, el perfil de la víctima corresponde a un varón (78 %), de nacionalidad española (76 %).

