Público
Público

Informe PISA Save The Children denuncia que el alumnado pobre repite cuatro veces más en España que los estudiantes con recursos

En un comunicado, la ONG señala también que la Comunidad de Madrid es el segundo territorio de entre los países de la OCDE, solo por detrás de Chile, "donde más se concentra al alumnado desfavorecido en las mismas escuelas".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Alumnos de un centro público de Castilla y León. / EFE

Alumnos de un centro público de Castilla y León. / EFE

La organización Save The Children denuncia que en España el alumnado pobre repite cuatro veces más que los estudiantes con recursos, "la segunda brecha más alta de toda la OCDE", en su análisis de los resultados del Informe PISA 2018 publicado este pasado martes.

En un comunicado, Save the Children señala también que la Comunidad de Madrid es el segundo territorio de entre los países de la OCDE, solo por detrás de Chile, "donde más se concentra al alumnado desfavorecido en las mismas escuelas".

"Mientras la segregación escolar socioeconómica se reduce en el conjunto de España hasta colocarse en la media de la OCDE, en la Comunidad de Madrid aumenta un 9%, así como en Euskadi, que sube un 4%", asegura la organización.

"España es un país relativamente equitativo en cuanto a lo que niños y niñas aprenden, pero es inequitativo en cuanto a su progreso (repetición) y su logro en el sistema (fracaso y abandono). Tanto lo que saben como tener la titulación suficiente son determinantes en las oportunidades laborales, económicas y sociales posteriores", explica la directora de Sensibilización y Políticas de Infancia de Save the Children, Catalina Perazzo.

Ante esta situación, Save The Children reclama favorecer el acceso a educación infantil de calidad de 0 a 3 años de niños y niñas con bajo nivel socioeconómico y de origen migrante, poner en marcha medidas contra la segregación escolar y asegurar la gratuidad de material, comedor y transporte a niños en situación de pobreza.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad