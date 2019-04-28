Público
Un ingeniero jubilado denuncia irregularidades en el recibo de la luz y reclama 11 millones de euros a Endesa

Mantiene que la eléctrica cobró 0,33 euros mensuales de más a sus clientes andaluces por la integración de los contadores en un sistema de telegestión.

Contadores de la luz. E.P.

Antonio Moreno Alfaro es un ingeniero jubilado que reclama 11 millones de euros a Endesa y que esta debe pagar una sanción. Moreno relata que desde el año 2010 Endesa cobró 0,33 euros mensuales de más a los consumidores aunque los contadores no estuvieran integrados en el sistema de telegestión.

Facua reclamó en 2014 por el mismo asunto y ganó. Por el momento, Endesa se ha pronunciado para decir que la empresa esperará que la justicia siga su curso.

Trabajaba en una compañía de contadores eléctricos hasta que le despidieron con 51 años. Asegura que le echaron porque se negó a participar en unos asuntos que tacha de turbios, según recoge El País. Hoy en día dedica su tiempo a destacar las irregularidades que se dan en los recibos de la luz.

Esta encrucijada contra Endesa no es la primera batalla que libra. Moreno ha batallado antes contra Grupo Contact, que llegó a denunciar ante la Comisión Europea en 1995 y contra la misma Endesa. 

