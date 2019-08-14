El colectivo La Ingobernable reforzará su programa de actividades durante el Puente de La Paloma como forma de "defenderse" ante un posible desalojo del edificio okupado, localizado entre la calle Gobernador y Paseo del Prado, por parte del Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
Según ha recordado el colectivo en un comunicado, el pasado lunes el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) publicó que la desocupación del inmueble tendrá lugar el próximo 28 de agosto, en el que efectivos municipales se personarán ante el edificio para constatar si sigue okupado. Un desalojo que estaba planteado, en principio, para el 2 de septiembre.
Aún así, el colectivo, según informó uno de sus portavoces, no confía en que el Consistorio se ajuste al calendario y valora un desalojo "inmediato", especialmente en agosto ya que la capital se "vacía y mantiene que la Corporación local tiene "miedo a la fuerza que tiene el espacio".
"Otros centros sociales como El Patio de Divino Pastor o la Traba de Arganzuela, ya fueron desalojados en agosto aprovechando las vacaciones estivales de gran parte de las madrileñas y madrileños", ha remarcado el colectivo okupa.
De esta manera, como escudo ante el "inminente" desalojo albergará a lo largo de este fin de semana actividades como cine de verano, verbena, aperitivos y comidas; además de un encuentro estatal organizado por la Red de Acogida Digna.
"Aprovechamos también para mandar toda nuestra solidaridad a las compañeras de Fraguas, que desde hoy miércoles y hasta el domingo, organizan sus jornadas de okupación rural, y con las que compartimos la fuerza y la determinación en la defensa de proyectos políticos que priorizan el bien común ante la apropiación de los bienes colectivos por parte de unos pocos", ha concluido La Ingobernable.
