Ingresa grave en Lugo un bebé con signos de maltrato y detienen a sus padres

Los servicios sociales de la Xunta han asumido la tutela del menor.

Imagen de archivo de un bebé recién nacido. /EFE

Un bebé de apenas dos meses y con signos de haber sufrido malos tratos, debido a las lesiones presentadas en varias partes de su cuerpo, se encuentra ingresado grave en la UCI del hospital de Lugo y sus padres, sobre los que pesan las sospechas, fueron detenidos.

La alarma la dieron los propios sanitarios y es un juzgado de esa ciudad el que ahora lleva la causa, han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación, las cuales han indicado que una vez activado el protocolo, se pidió una orden de acceso a la vivienda que habitaba esta familia.

Una vez allí, quedó constatada la insalubridad de ese hogar, causa de un olor nauseabundo, hasta tal punto que se requirió la presencia de operarios de limpieza para retirar toda la basura acumulada. Los servicios sociales de la Xunta han asumido la tutela del menor.

