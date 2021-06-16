Ingresa en prisión el presunto autor del asesinato de un hombre en Mazarrón

murciaActualizado:
La titular del juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Totana ha acordado este miércoles el ingreso en prisión provisional de Carlos Patricio B. M., de 52 años, detenido el pasado domingo como supuesto autor del asesinato en Mazarrón del marroquí Younes, informa el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Murcia.
En el auto la juez precisa que "el ingreso en prisión se deberá realizar en un módulo que presente las garantías suficientes para preservar la integridad física y la propia vida del investigado". También se le acusa de tenencia ilícita de armas.
El autor ha sido puesto este miércoles a disposición judicial después de su detención y tras una manifestación en Mazarrón de cientos de vecinos que consideran este asesinato como racista.
Según informó el pasado lunes la Policía Local que lo detuvo, hacia las 22:20 horas aproximadamente del domingo 13 de Junio, se producía en una concurrida cafetería "El Muelle" del Paseo Marítimo el ataque con una pistola en el que fallecía Younes con tres impactos de bala.
El presunto autor de los hechos fue detenido tras una larga persecución por la zona en la que portaba el arma de fuego durante la huida mientras se cruzaba con multitud de personas y familias, ya que la afluencia de público en el paseo marítimo era muy alta a la hora de los hechos, tratándose de una jornada de domingo, víspera además de festividad local en el municipio de Mazarrón.
Desde la organización Convivir Sin Racismo reclaman que el asesinato sea investigado como un delito de odio.
