Inhabilitada una pediatra por difundir que las vacunas causan autismo

El Colegio Oficial de Médicos de Madrid ha inhabilitado a una pediatra durante 364 días por difundir información contraria a la vacunación en la que relacionaba esta práctica con el autismo.

Consideran como falta grave que Isabel Bellostas Escudero divulgara "tesis no avaladas y contrarias a la evidencia sobre el origen y las causas del trastorno del espectro autista (TEA)" y difundiera "tratamientos e intervenciones carentes de total evidencia y con importantes riesgos para la salud de las personas", según se establece en la denuncia presentada por la asociación Autismo España.

La pediatra llegó a afirmar en una carta, difundida en una página web, que el autismo es curable

Bellostas Escudero llegó a afirmar en una carta, difundida en una página web, que el autismo es curable y en donde recomienda "nunca volver a vacunar a un niño con autismo", según recoge El País. "Cuando ya ha llegado el diagnóstico el futuro se hace negro o muy oscuro, porque no os dan esperanzas de recuperación. Pero no es verdad, solo que los médicos normales no están formados para recuperar a vuestro hijo", mantiene en el escrito.

Sin embargo, no es el único texto en el que difunde este tipo de recomendaciones peligrosas para la salud y a los que hay que sumar varios vídeos. Ha llegado incluso a comentar que fue despedida de un centro público por "informar a los padres de la existencia de ADN humano fetal en vacunas pediátricas" y de "su posible relación con el autismo".

Desde la asociación Autismo España advierten sobre este tipo de prácticas ya que suponen un peligro para la salud y carecen de evidencia científica.