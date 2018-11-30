Público
Íñigo Cabacas Los padres de de Íñigo Cabacas recurrirán al Supremo para buscar más responsables de la carga policial que acabó con la vida de su hijo

"No teníamos más que ese hijo y, por eso, hemos luchado y lucharemos hasta el fin", afirma Manu Cabacas, padre del aficionado del Athletic de Bilbao que murió en abril de 2012 por un pelotazo de goma lanzado por la Ertzaintza.

Familiares y amigos de Íñigo Cabacas comparecen antes los medios de comunicación. (EP)

La familia de Iñigo Cabacas recurrirá ante el Tribunal Supremo la sentencia de la Audiencia de Vizcaya, que condena a dos años de cárcel y seis años de inhabilitación uno de los seis ertzainas procesados por la muerte del joven y absuelve a los otros cinco, ya que considera que recoge "un relato de hechos que al 100% prácticamente es el de la acusación", pero luego "las conclusiones a las que llega son discutibles", según ha anunciado su abogada, Jone Goirizelaia.

El equipo de abogados de la acusación particular y los padres del Iñigo Cabacas han comparecido en Bilbao, junto a amigos del joven, después de que este pasado jueves la Audiencia de Vizcaya hiciera pública la sentencia del caso, con la que Goirizelaia se ha mostrado "moderadamente satisfecha" porque recoge "un relato de hechos que al 100% prácticamente es el de la acusación".

No obstante, ha opinado que "luego la traslación de las responsabilidades de ese relato a la condena y absolución técnicamente no es ajustada a lo que pensamos que tiene que ser". A su entender, "las conclusiones a las que llega son discutibles y dan pie para interponer recurso".

Por su parte, los padres del joven han asegurado que, aunque la sentencia "no está mal del todo", no pueden quedarse "satisfechos" ya que cinco de los seis acusados han quedado absueltos. Además, han pedido "alguna explicación" al entonces consejero de Interior, Rodolfo Ares, y también al lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, a la actual consejera de Seguridad, Estefanía Beltrán de Heredia, y al secretario de Convivencia, Jonan Fernández.

"No teníamos más que ese hijo y, por eso, hemos luchado y lucharemos hasta el fin", ha afirmado Manu Cabacas, que ha cuestionado a los responsables del Gobierno Vasco "por qué han obstruido, por qué nos han tratado tan mal".

